Keemo Paul celebrates Windies call-up by upsetting England Lions

Not long after a call-up to play international cricket, Keemo Paul showed he was ready for the step up, leading West Indies A to an unlikely victory over England Lions. The former Under-19 champion came in to bat at No. 9, with his team on the ropes at 153 for 7 and in danger of not lasting the full 50 overs. Paul made 55 off 40 deliveries as an outrageous tail-end partnership - 97 runs in only 77 balls with Raymon Reifer - took the hosts to 252 for 9.

ESPNcricinfo has the report and scorecard

