Powell century lifts West Indies to top of Group A

West Indies, looking to finish top of their World Cup Qualifier group and carry maximum points into the Super six stage, ran into some trouble against Ireland, falling to 83 for 5 after being sent in to bat. Enter Rovman Powell. After a cautious and at times edgy beginning - he was 9 off 34 balls at one stage and enjoyed some luck - he exploded to compile a run-a-ball hundred and lift his side to 257 for 8.

That proved beyond Ireland's reach, despite a controlled half-century from Ed Joyce, who put on useful stands with the O'Brien brothers and kept them in the game for a significant period.

There was a sense of Ireland building up a proper head of steam too. The stand of 64 between Joyce and Niall O'Brien came at a run rate of 4.46, as the fourth-wicket pair rebuilt after their team had slipped to 32 for 3; Joyce and Kevin O'Brien then added 70 off 69 balls. At one stage, Ireland needed 92 off 83 balls with six wickets in hand.

0 comments