England Lions end disappointing tour with consolation win

A four-wicket haul from Matthew Parkinson and a half-century from Sam Hain helped England Lions earn their first win of the tour to the Caribbean. In what turned out to be a disappointing tour, their first win came in the final game as they beat Windies A by seven wickets at the Stanford Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday (March 11). They, however, lost the three-match unofficial ODI series 1-2 and had lost the preceding unofficial Test series 0-3.

After opting to bat, Windies were soon struggling at 28 for 3 before Roston Chase (67) and Kavem Hodge (13) collaborated to steady the ship. Their 38-run stand took the team past the 60-run mark but failed to flourish as Dominic Bess dismissed the latter in the 18th over. Jahmar Hamilton made 29 but with no big contribution coming, it was Chase who waged a lone battle.

