CWI FORMS NEW TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Following the eligibility amnesty announced last year, Cricket West Indies has now established a Technical Committee to advise its Selection Panel on the issue of players’ eligibility for selection.



Under the Terms of Reference, the Committee will also be responsible for reviewing and deciding upon requests for No Objection Certificates (NOCs), for reviewing the system used to determine WINDIES Men’s contract grades, as well as establishing a grading system for the award of retainer contracts for the WINDIES Women’s players.



The six-member committee will comprise the CWI Vice President (Chairman), Chairman of the Cricket Committee, Director of Cricket, the Chairman of Selectors, WINDIES Men’s Head Coach, WINDIES Women’s Head Coach and a nominee of the West Indies Players’ Association.



“The committee will serve as an important resource to the CWI Cricket Committee on specific cricket matters,” said CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams.



At the last CWI Board meeting two Saturdays ago in Barbados, CWI’s Board of Directors approved a new policy that any player withdrawing from selected squads on two consecutive occasions will now have to write to the Chairman of Selectors to confirm that they wish to be considered for future selection.



“We have had a number of withdrawals in recent times and it has severely impacted on the Selection Panel’s ability to choose a settled squad for international matches,” said Adams.



“Going forward, this is one of the areas that the Technical Committee will have to adjudicate upon to bring more balance to the situation.



“The Directors’ decision to form a Technical Committee will allow for a more robust and efficient process to decide on player eligibility, player contract gradings and the awarding of NOCs.”

