Bravo not seeking Windies recall but remains available

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has refuted international media reports suggesting he is actively seeking a return to the regional side for next year's World Cup in England.

The 34-year-old, currently in India preparing for next month's start of the Indian Premier League, was quoted as saying, “hopefully I would get to play in the World Cup as well”, after congratulating West Indies for clinching their spot at the showpiece at the ongoing ICC Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

But Bravo told Line & Length Network his comments had been meant as a “simple joke” and not a “comeback request”.

“Some reporters take things and run with it,” the dynamic Trinidad and Tobago player said.

“I was asked how I felt about the Windies making the Finals and I responded by saying, 'I am so happy for the guys because they worked hard and deserve to be in England, hey, maybe I will comeback,' and laughed. But it was in no way a comeback request.”

