CWI silent on historic Pakistan tour

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Tickets for the highly anticipated threematch Twenty20 series between Pakistan and West Indies went on sale in Karachi yesterday, but with the first match set to bowl off Sunday, Cricket West Indies are yet to confirm the series or announce a squad for the historic tour.

The series will represent the first time a major Test-playing nation will tour Pakistan, following the 2009 terrorist attacks on a Sri Lanka team bus which injured several players and left several of the security forces dead.

Since then, Pakistan played their home series in the United Arab Emirates.

The series against the Windies comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board looks to revive tours of a country once marked by the volatility of separatist violence.

To date, however, CWI are yet to even acknowledge the staging of the series which bowls off in four days, or make any public pronouncements on the security situation in Pakistan.

