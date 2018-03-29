Jamaica, T&T, Guyana make winning starts in Regional U-15 cricket

Captain Sanjay Walker scored a half-century yesterday as Jamaica began the 2018 West Indies Regional Under-15 cricket tournament with a 73-run win over Leeward Islands at Melbourne Oval.

Walker's 51 formed the backbone of the hosts modest total of 150, and wrist spinner Jordan Johnson later snared 4-11 to dismiss the Leewards for 77.

Scores: Jamaica 150 (42 overs); Leeward Islands 77 (35.2 overs).

Walker said he was grateful for the win after a top-order collapse from his team.

“We trained hard for this and we knew that to how [well] we trained we would have won this match. We worked hard, but the top-order batsmen didn't give us the start that we expected,” he told journalists in a post-match interview.

“I didn't feel any pressure; I just planned to stay out there and bat for my team, and I did that,” Walker added.

Steve Liburd, the Leeward Islands Under-15 coach, said he was let down by his team's performance, particularly the 47 extras conceded.

