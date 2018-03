Windies squad for T20 series in Pakistan

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the 13-member WINDIES squad for the imminent Tour of Pakistan which features three Twenty20 Internationals on April 1, 2 and 3 in Karachi.



SQUAD

Jason Mohammed (Captain)

Samuel Badree

Rayad Emrit

Andre Fletcher

Andre McCarthy

Keemo Paul

Veerasammy Permaul

Rovman Powell

Denesh Ramdin

Marlon Samuels

Odean Smith

Chadwick Walton

Kesrick Williams

1 comments