Browne defends puzzling selections for Pakistan tour

West Indies' chairman of selectors Courtney Browne has defended his panel's decision-making process, stating that "selectors' judgment is based on sound selection criteria" in light of the depleted squad chosen for the three-match Twenty20 International series in Pakistan starting on Sunday (April 1).

Browne, who took over from the legendary Clive Lloyd in 2016, commenced his controversial chairmanship stint by sacking double World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy, developed a policy trend in last two years that has left many Windies fans, media and possibly players generally befuddled.

He made a rare public media comment outside his usual press statements via Cricket West Indies communications emails.

Browne was asked to clarify with both regular captains Carlos Brathwaite and Jason Holder as to why Jason Mohammed was chosen to be captain for the Pakistan series when he was dropped during World Cup qualifiers, over the recalled Denesh Ramdin, who leads Mohammed in domestic cricket for Trinidad & Tobago.

