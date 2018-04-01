Regional Under 15, March 31

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago

Guyana spinners were at the top of their game yesterday as they bowled out T&T for just 73 runs to win their West Indies Regional U-15 match at Windalco, Jamaica by 29 runs.

Chasing a small victory target of 106 runs for victory after their bowlers routed Guyana for just 105 runs, the T&T bowlers faltered badly and also suffered a horrible umpiring error that cost them the game.

None of the T&T batsmen got into double figures as they found scoring almost impossible on a slow pitch tailor made for the spinners. T&T was also unfortunate after it lost skipper Rajeev Ramnath via the run out route that left the players from both angry.

Jamaica vs Barbados

Title-hopefuls Jamaica suffered their first defeat of the Cricket West Indies Under-15 Championship after going down by six wickets to title-holders Barbados at Chedwin Park yesterday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Jamaica, winners of their first two matches in the championships, were dismissed for 167 off their allotted 50 overs.

Barbados, who entered the contest with one win and a loss, then scored 168 for four off 45.2 overs.

Captain Sanjay Walker again led the way for Jamaica with an unbeaten 64 off 104 balls. His knock included six fours and followed similar topscores of 51 and 49 in the opening two matches. Opener Jordon Johnson and Javon Nembhard got 20 each.

Off-spinner Tarique Oneil, two for 17, and pacer Jaden Leacock, two for 37, took the most wickets.

Barbados were piloted to victory by knocks of 53 and 35 not out from opener Jacob Bethel and captain Nimar Bolden, respectively. Micaiah Simmons made 24.

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands

Leeward Islands suffered their third-straight defeat, going down by seven wickets to Windward Islands.

Scores: Leeward Islands 70 (28.2 overs); Windward Islands 71-3 (25.5 overs).

