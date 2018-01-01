Jet-lagged West Indies slump to massive defeat

This might have been billed as the day international cricket came back to Karachi, but take that with a pinch of salt. A whole tablespoon, rather.

The team Pakistan played against today - and beat by 143 runs - was in no universe international standard. Thirteen individuals cobbled together whose only unifying characteristic was their willingness to travel to Pakistan, they were never a match for the top-ranked T20I side. Especially not if you consider they had arrived in Pakistan from halfway around the world just 24 hours ago (the squad having only been announced late in the early hours of Friday morning), with barely enough time to shake off their jetlag before they were sped to the National Stadium to face off against Pakistan. In all senses of the phrase, this simply wasn't cricket.

