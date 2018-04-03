Regional Under 15, April 2nd

Hosts Jamaica were eliminated from the Cricket West Indies Under-15 Championship title race after going down by four runs to leaders Guyana at Port Esquivel yesterday.

Set a victory target of 182 after restricting the Guyanese to 181 for six, Jamaica in reply could only manage 177 for six off their allotted 50 overs.

The result saw Guyana moving to four wins in as many matches, while the defeat put Jamaica at two wins and two defeats with one round of matches remaining in the six-team round-robin championship.

Defending champions Barbados, in the meantime, kept their hopes of retaining the title alive when they defeated the Leeward Islands by 150 runs.

