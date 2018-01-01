Babar, Fakhar lead Pakistan to 3-0 sweep

Pakistan won with 19 balls to spare to complete a 3-0 sweep. But given how ordinary West Indies have been on tour, this was a competitive match.

West Indies' 153 could have proved handy on a different surface against another side, but in Karachi, it just didn't seem enough against Pakistan's firepower. Fakhar Zaman's early onslaught - a brutal 17-ball 40 - brought the asking rate down drastically and from there on, West Indies had no answers.

Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form to stroke an unbeaten 51 to go along with his 97 not out on Monday, as Pakistan won in a canter.

West Indies lost Chadwick Walton for a duck but seemed to recover courtesy a 72-run stand between Marlon Samuels and Andre Fletcher. As solid as they were, what West Indies needed them was some big-hitting madness to the innings. Yet, it was a massive improvement to the shoddy batting of the previous two matches. Fletcher found his timing as the innings progressed as he top scored with 52, only for a mini-collapse to set West Indies back.

