Former speedster describes Australia bans as a slap on the wrist

Former West Indies fast bowling legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose has labelled the suspensions imposed by both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia (CA) on three Australian cricketers in a ball-tampering scandal, as a “slap on the wrist.”

Former captain Steven Smith and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft apologised last week over the incident, which happened in a Test match in South Africa.

The trio was each given one-match suspensions by the ICC and had to forfeit their match fees. While Smith and Warner received 12-month bans from the sport, Cricket Australia suspended Bancroft for nine months.This, Ambrose said, is not a deterrent.

“Remember the ICC only gave them one-match suspensions and their match fees, and, to me, that was a slap on the wrist because something like that should be more than just a one match and match fees. These guys should be banned for a couple of years because that’s foolishness, to be honest. It’s telling me that I can cheat as much as I want and be prepared to just get a match off and my match fee and that’s ok,” he said.

6 comments