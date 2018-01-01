Stafanie Taylor moving up in the RecordBbooks

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- WINDIES Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor was elated and surprised when she found out about her latest record. As one who is always focused on team achievements before individual accolades, she displayed typical modesty on handling the news that she is now 5th on the all-time women’s scorers list in One Day Internationals describing it as a “pleasant surprise.”

Taylor is hoping that her achievements “can inspire the younger generation of cricketers in the Caribbean to go after their dreams of playing international cricket.”

Taylor moved up in the record books to fifth place on the all-time top women’s scorers in ODI cricket during the recent ODI series vs New Zealand. Taylor surpassed New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley to move into the top 5 with 4,230 career runs. The list is still topped by Mithali Raj of India with 6295 runs.

That was not Taylor’s only achievement, she also in second place in Women’s T20 career runs with 2,582 runs, just 24 runs short of becoming the all-time leading scorer in Twenty20 Women’s cricket. Charlotte Edwards of England who is now retired, holds the top spot with 2,605 runs.

The International Cricket Council released their latest player rankings for the ODI and T20 formats and the WINDIES Women continue to dominate and do well. Taylor maintains her number 1 ranking in T20 batting while Deandra Dottin stays in 5th place. Hayley Matthews also remains the number 1 ranked T20 all-rounder followed by Dottin in 2nd and Taylor in 3rd. Matthews is 3rd in the T20 bowling rankings.

Still reeling from the disappointing tour of New Zealand, Taylor is taking this achievement in stride, as she hopes her team will rebound to successfully defend their title in November this year. The 2018 ICC World T20 Championships will be hosted in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.

