Sir Andy Chides WIPA For Poor State Of West Indies Cricket

Former West Indies fast bowler and the first Antiguan to represent the senior regional team, Sir Andy Roberts, believes the body charged with representing players from the Caribbean has been more of a hindrance than a blessing in the efforts to solve issues plaguing West Indies cricket.

Sir Andy, who claimed 202 wickets in 47 Test matches and 87 wickets in 56 One Day Internationals, accused WIPA (West Indies Players Association), of babying players and making it difficult for coaches to perform their duties.

“You get some hard-nosed [strict] coaches, some of the former players and you get the board out of the way, and also you get WIPA out of the way, because some of the things that the former players would say to these current players, WIPA maybe, would object to some of the things. But these guys need to be spoken hard to because they must realise it is not a bed of roses. It is hard work, it is commitment and you have to make sacrifices in order for you to get to the top and stay at the top,” he said.

