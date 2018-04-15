Caricom duty-bound to intervene in Windies cricket  Sir Hilary

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Leading Caribbean academic Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has strongly endorsed Caricom's intervention in the running of West Indies cricket, warning the governance of the game in the region had reached a “perilous state”.

The University of the West Indies vice-chancellor and former Cave Hill Campus Principal Sir Hilary contended the region's political leaders were “duty-bound” in their current efforts at restructuring since “the current system of governance and accountability is not fit for purpose”.

He referenced regional governments as “honest brokers of last resort”, while asserting their right to “to rise to the responsibility of contributing to the restoration of public decency and sustainability in the affairs of our proud cricket nation”.

“It is impatient of debate that heads of governments have a duty to facilitate an enabling environment within which our greatest cultural achievement as a people — the honour and privilege of leading the world in the excellence of Test cricket,” Sir Hilary said in a written statement.

