Russell returns to Windies squad for charity T20I against ROW

Big-hitting Andre Russell has been named in the Windies squad for the fundraising T20I against a Rest of the World side, marking the Jamaican's return to international cricket after a doping violation ban. Russell last played for the Windies against India in August 2016 before a whereabouts clause violation under the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) led to his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Besides Russell, the 13-man squad also sees the return for offspinner Ashley Nurse, who played earlier this year in New Zealand, while other first-team regulars Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels were reinstated after missing the series in Pakistan. Denesh Ramdin and Keemo Paul kept their places in the side following encouraging recent form. Interestingly, Jason Mohammed, who captained the side in the three games at Karachi, has been dropped with regular captain Carlos Brathwaite taking over the reins of the side once more.

1 comments