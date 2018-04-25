Denied the opportunity to help Caribbean people - Bravo

Some of West Indies' best-known players are claiming they were "denied the opportunity to help Caribbean people" by being omitted from the teams involved in the Hurricane Relief game at Lord's.

The charity T20 match between West Indies and a World XI is being staged on May 31 to raise funds to repair five major cricket venues damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. West Indies named a 13-man squad last week and it did feature some big names - Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels - but Dwayne Bravo insisted he, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo had all hoped to be involved as well. None of them were picked.

"We were denied the opportunity to be a part of something to help Caribbean people in a charity game we wanted to play in and were looking forward to being a part of", Bravo told ESPNcricinfo. "We weren't contacted or selected, so we just want people to know that we were fully available for the game and are seeking answers behind our non-selection."

