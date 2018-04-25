CWI plans to hold talks with exiled quartet after IPL

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive, Johnny Grave, plans to meet with a quartet of exiled players after the Indian Premier League (IPL), in an attempt to clear up the uncertainty surrounding their availability.

Neither Darren Bravo, older brother Dwayne, Sunil Narine nor Kieron Pollard has played for West Indies in recent times, leading to speculation over their future in the international arena.

But with West Indies facing a heavy upcoming playing schedule, Grave said it was important there was clarity for selectors regarding the four players.

“Darren Bravo has refused selection on a number of occasions now so we can’t continually go back to him every time we have a match and ask if he wants to be part of it,” the Englishman told the Express newspaper here.

Dwayne hasn’t played for quite a while in any of our sides and said he does not see his future playing international cricket. So we’ve asked him for a meeting to see if that is his firm position.”

