FAST BOWLING REMAINS A PRIORITY FOR CRICKET WEST INDIES

St John’s, ANTIGUA With less than 400 days to go before the Cricket World Cup 2019 and with four away international series, another round of its premier regional competitions, Cricket West Indies (CWI) will assemble 10 of the best young and upcoming fast bowlers in the region. They will participate in a fast bowling camp from April 30- June 30 in Antigua.



The camp will focus on a high-performance program which will hasten the bowlers’ development, aimed at getting them ready for international cricket, while preparing them to be available for selection onto the WINDIES Senior and A Teams.



The Selection Panel of CWI believes these players are the “core of the bunch” of young fast bowlers in the West Indies.



CWI’s Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams is excited for this camp, indicating it could be the first of many, as, “the long-term goal is that this program could be annual, including but not limited to this group. After an assessment of this camp, the team will determine when the next one will be. We will keep identifying our core group of emerging talent and the broader view is that we can eventually run the program not just for fast-bowlers but in the key areas of cricket.”



The high-performance team of Richard Pybus and Graeme West will also include Roddy Estwick, Curtly Ambrose and support staff.



The bowlers selected for this camp include:

Dominic Drakes

Chemar Holder

Keon Joseph

Shermon Lewis

Jeremiah Louis

Keemo Paul

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas



The camp will be based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua - home of West Indies Cricket.

