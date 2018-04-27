Windies Women convene for High Performance Camp in Antigua

St John’s, ANTIGUA - Defending ICC WT20 Champions, WINDIES Women continue with their preparations for the upcoming event later this year.



CWI is rolling out its high-performance program and this includes a 14-member women’s squad that will gather in Antigua for a month, from April 30- May 30 to participate in a camp.



CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams indicated this will be the first step in growing and strengthening the WINDIES Women’s team, “CWI is cognizant of the difficulties and challenges faced by the Women cricketers in getting the best training facilities and world class support in their individual territories. Therefore, this is a move by CWI to address that issue and to get them the relevant support staff to best prepare them for international cricket.”



New find, 17-yr old Guyanese Shabika Gajnabi, will join this unit for the first time. Gajnabi is a talented right-handed batter who has captained her national Women’s U-19 team for the last two years. Felicia Walters who made her WINDIES Women’s debut at the World Cup last year, returns to the squad joining the rest of the unit in Antigua.



WINDIES Women’s Head Coach, Henderson Springer will be assisted by Stuart Williams, who previously worked as Assistant Coach of the WINDIES Women during the 50-overs World Cup in 2017. The support team will also include a physiotherapist and strength and conditioning coach.



Kyshona Knight and Afy Fletcher will miss the camp because of injury. Deandra Dottin is unavailable due to personal reasons.



The full squad reads:



Stafanie Taylor, Anisa Mohammed, Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi

Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Merissa Aguilleira

Chedean Nation, Reniece Boyce,Felicia Walters,

Akeira Peters, Shekera Selman

