Girl Power! - Growth In Regional Women's Cricket Pleases Grange

Jamaica Sports Minister Olivia Grange has pledged that the Jamaican government will assist women's cricket across the region.

Grange's comment came Sunday night at Hotel Four Seasons during the closing ceremony of the just-concluded Cricket West Indies Women's Championships held in Jamaica.

The Championships included the T20 Blaze and the Super 50.

Minister Grange said, "from what I see for myself and from the assurance I get from the experts, the Women's game is gaining in prominence. For instance, we will be seeing, for the first time, a stand-alone Women's World Championship when the 2018 International Cricket Council Women's World Cup, is staged in the West Indies in November this year.

She said more West Indies women cricketers were now getting central contracts, while the standouts among them were becoming household names throughout the region.

But the minister said more must be done for women's cricket, especially to produce the next generation of players to sustain the hard work of this generation.

Inclusion Quotas



Along those lines, Grange said that the Government of Jamaica, through the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS), has partnered with the Jamaica Cricket Association to stage the Primary Schools Cricket Competition, a condition of which must be the inclusion of two young females in each squad and that one must play in the team.

