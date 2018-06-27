12-man squad to face Banglaesh in 2 day warm up match
Wed, Jun 27, '18
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Alzarri Joseph is set to test his return as part of a 12-man squad to face Banagladesh in a two-day encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, starting this Thursday (June 28).
Joseph is recovering from a stress fracture injury sustained last year in New Zealand. Since April he has been involved in an intense program focused on bowling and strength and conditioning. He also played in an Antigua-based T20 competition last month.
The rest of the squad reads:
Shamarh Brooks – Captain
John Campbell
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
Jahmar Hamilton
Shimron Hetmyer
Alzarri Joseph
Keon Harding
Shayne Moseley
Gudakesh Motie
Romario Shepherd
Vishaul Singh
Odean Smith
Support Staff
Graeme West – Head Coach
Sir Curtly Ambrose – Assistant Coach
Physio – Dr Oba Gulston
William Richards – Strength and Conditioning