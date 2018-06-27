12-man squad to face Banglaesh in 2 day warm up match

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Alzarri Joseph is set to test his return as part of a 12-man squad to face Banagladesh in a two-day encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, starting this Thursday (June 28).



Joseph is recovering from a stress fracture injury sustained last year in New Zealand. Since April he has been involved in an intense program focused on bowling and strength and conditioning. He also played in an Antigua-based T20 competition last month.



The rest of the squad reads:



Shamarh Brooks – Captain

John Campbell

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Jahmar Hamilton

Shimron Hetmyer

Alzarri Joseph

Keon Harding

Shayne Moseley

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Vishaul Singh

Odean Smith



Support Staff

Graeme West – Head Coach

Sir Curtly Ambrose – Assistant Coach

Physio – Dr Oba Gulston

William Richards – Strength and Conditioning

26 comments