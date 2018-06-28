Darren Sammy, the former Windies skipper, has noted that the media should leave the embattled former Australian captain Steve Smith alone. Smith, who along with Cameron Bancroft and David Warner, was suspended for his role in the ball-tampering incident, is set to play alongside Sammy for Toronto Nationals against Vancouver Knights in the first game of Global T20 Canada on Friday (June 29). On the other hand, David Warner will be seen in action for the Winnipeg Hawks.

On Tuesday (June 26), a photograph of Smith drinking beer in a New York pub had been highlighted across many newspapers. At a media conference, Sammy, who will captain the Toronto franchise, referred to the photo that had splashed across media outlets and observed: "It's truly up to you guys (the media). I saw an article, recently, about something in New York. That's not called for.