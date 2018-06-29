Windies A Bow Out Of Tri-Nations Series

The West Indies A were trounced by the England Lions yesterday by nine wickets, effectively eliminating them from the Tri-Nation Series.

Needing a win to stay alive after losing their two previous matches, the Windies could only muster 162 runs. The Lions then romped to 163 for the loss of just one wicket in 25 overs.

The Windies still have one match remaining against India A today where victory will leave them on three points, one less than India.

India and the Lions will play in the final on Monday at the Kia Oval.

The Hampshire bowling duo of Liam Dawson and Reece Topley ripped through the Windies top order with only stand-in captain Devon Thomas offering any real resistance.

Dawson finished with four wickets for 16 runs, while Topley snagged 4-21 from his 10 overs.

Topley, in particular, was devastating, claiming the first three wickets of Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Andre McCarthy to leave the visitors tottering on 30-3.

Devon Thomas top scored with 45

Had it not been for a 69-run partnership between Thomas and Sunil Ambris, things would probably have been a lot worse.

