Dujon calls for variation in pitches being prepared in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Former West Indies wicket-keeper Jeffrey Dujon wants to see a myriad of pitches being prepared in the Caribbean to help properly prepare West Indies batsmen.

Dujon's comments came in the wake of the regional side's batsmen inability to deal with a grassy Kensington Oval pitch, which saw Sri Lanka dismissing them for paltry scores of 204 and 93 in the third and final Test.

It resulted in the West Indies losing the match inside four days, and left the three-match series tied at 1-1.

“This pitch was a breath of fresh air and the one in St Lucia wasn't too bad either. In order to understand and to play in various conditions, we must have different types of pitches in the Caribbean,” the 62-year-old Dujon said during an interview on the Line and Length show on Saturday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was one of only two batsmen to score over 50 on a grassy Kensington Oval pitch.

