ICC to limit players to three T20 leagues a year?

The ICC's Full Members are on the verge of clamping down on player participation in domestic T20 leagues, and may well also stop sanctioning such leagues in Associate Member countries. The mushrooming growth of T20 leagues in recent years has rattled cricket's ecosystem and to control its impact on international cricket, ESPNcricinfo understands the majority of Full Members have given an in-principle nod to capping player participation to no more than three T20 leagues a year.

Both the chief executives committee (CEC) and the ICC Board have discussed the issue at the annual conference in Dublin over the weekend and a broad consensus has emerged that if players are allowed to participate in any number of leagues it will start affecting international bilateral cricket. Although both the CEC and Board were in favour of putting a cap on as soon as manageable, a final decision is only expected at the October round of ICC meetings.

