Allen's breezy 75 pilots CWI B to come-from-behind win

Fabian Allen, batting at No.8, cracked a breezy, undefeated 30-ball 75 as Cricket West Indies 'B' side overcame Edmonton Royals by three wickets in a thriller, in the Global T20 Canada, on Sunday (July 1). At one point of time, CWI B were struggling to overhaul the target (66 for 6) but Allen's game-changing innings took them past the total of 155.

While chasing down a competitive score, CWI B lost both their openers, Sherfane Rutherford (11) and Justin Greaves (19), early in the innings. Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Anthony Bramble and Kavem Hodge also couldn't last long as CWI B slid to a precarious position. Hasan Khan, the left-arm spinner, was the chief wicket-taker, picking up three scalps.

cricbuzz has the report

0 comments