West Indies Test Squad for Bangldesh seires

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – WINDIES Captain, Jason Holder and his team are within reach to an improved Test-ranking if they can beat Bangladesh, starting July 4 in Antigua.



Holder along with teammates, Shane Dowrich and Shannon Gabriel all had upward movement in Test-Player rankings since the series against Sri Lanka. Holder is now 54th in batting and is 6th in the all-rounder’ list and a career-best 25th among bowlers, Dowrich is 51st among the batsmen and Gabriel is now at 12th place following his man-of-the-match 13 for 121, giving the 3rd best haul ever by a West Indies bowler.



The chance to move from 9th place is possible if the WINDIES win a match in the series. Here are some scenarios:



Drawn series – Bangladesh 75, Windies 72

Windies win 1-0 – Windies 75, Bangladesh 69

Windies win 2-0 – Windies 77, Bangladesh 67



The 13-man squad to face Bangladesh for the Two Tests reads:



Jason Holder – Captain

Devendra Bishoo

Kraigg Brathwaite

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Keemo Paul

Kieran Powell

Kemar Roach

Devon Smith



The Selection Panel “expects to see a greater effort from the top 5 batters and see them return to the focus and discipline we know they are capable of in the upcoming series against Bangladesh. After some very competitive cricket against ICC 6th ranked Sri Lanka that ended in a one all draw. We congratulate the team on a drawn series but recognized that victory was within our reach. The Selection panel also acknowledge and commend the strong performances of captain Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and man of the series Shane Dowrich.”

10 comments