Roach destroys, Brathwaite walks over Bangladesh challenge on Day 1

The current Windies side, like many in the past few decades, only carry the burden of reviving their legacy. But not even in their finest hour, when bowlers were feared, did they manage to roll over an opposition for as cheap as they did on Wednesday. An attack led by Kemar Roach's five-over carnage did that on Wednesday and bowled out Bangladesh for 43 - the lowest score in the last 44 years - in less than 19 overs. Bangladesh survived for only 112 balls - one more than Australia's Trent Bridge stay in 2015, the lowest ever in the history of Test cricket. Before the first Test could witness the first Lunch interval, teams were already back in the pavilion for an innings break.

Day 1 was a one-sided affair, with Bangladesh having only two moments of celebration - almost six hours into the toss, and the other towards the fag end of the day's play. Other than that, it was all about Windies making merry and then walking all over their opposition.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 43 (Liton Das 25; Kemar Roach 5-8, Miguel Cummins 3-11) trail Windies 201/2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 88*, Devon Smith 58) by 158 runs

On a lively wicket with good bounce and adequate movement on offer, Windies elected to field and unleashed their underrated pace battery. However, it wasn't the inform Shannon Gabriel who posed problems, but Roach who caused mayhem. The first two to fall - Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque - failed to resist the temptation and fell poking at deliveries outside off.

