Gabriel 4-fer leaves Bangladesh on brink of defeat

Thursday was surely better than Wednesday for Bangladesh, but they have been left in a worse position in the Test at the end of Day 2, reeling at 62 for 6 after having conceded a 363-run lead. What made the day better for Bangladesh were the eight wickets that they begged, especially the two bursts of three quick wickets after the Lunch and Tea breaks respectively. Otherwise, for a second day running, it was a one-sided contest.

Given where Bangladesh were placed at the end of the Lunch session - 271 for 3, including a nightwatchman, they would have been happy having contained the hosts to 406. However, Shannon Gabriel's burst, coupled with Jason Holder's two wickets undid everything good Bangladesh had done before that and a lot more, erasing all hopes of making a comeback or even stretching the game beyond three days.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 43 (Liton Das 25; Kemar Roach 5-8, Miguel Cummins 3-11) & 62/6 (Shannon Gabriel 4-36, Jason Holder 2-15) trail Windies 406 (Kraigg Brathwaite 121, Devon Smith 58; Abu Jayed 3-84, Mehidy Hasan 3-101) by 301 runs

Resuming the day on 201 for 2, Kraigg Brathwaite continued his vigil and registered his eighth Test century. He was well supported by Devendra Bishoo, who scored only 19 runs, but did a fine job to see through the first hour of play without any damage.

Soon after Bishoo was dismissed, Brathwaite got a life, when he was put down by Liton Das at leg slip. That drop was neither the first nor the last by Bangladesh in the innings. The benevolence was extended to Shai Hope and Jason Holder later in the innings.

