The fact that Bangladesh folded within the first session on Day 3 didn't come as a surprise to many after the visitors were left reeling at 62 for 6 in their second innings the day earlier. And yet, even as they did, they put up their best phase of batting in Antigua on Friday. That, in itself, is a testimony of their dismal display with the bat.

354 balls. That's all it took for Windies to bundle out Bangladesh twice and register their biggest win at home - by an innings and 219 runs. And this they managed with one of their frontline pacers - Kemar Roach - bowling only five overs (in which he also claimed a fifer).