Windies complete Bangladesh mauling to go one-up
Fri, Jul 6, '18
The fact that Bangladesh folded within the first session on Day 3 didn't come as a surprise to many after the visitors were left reeling at 62 for 6 in their second innings the day earlier. And yet, even as they did, they put up their best phase of batting in Antigua on Friday. That, in itself, is a testimony of their dismal display with the bat.
354 balls. That's all it took for Windies to bundle out Bangladesh twice and register their biggest win at home - by an innings and 219 runs. And this they managed with one of their frontline pacers - Kemar Roach - bowling only five overs (in which he also claimed a fifer).
Bangladesh's miseries started with the first legal ball of the day, when Mahmudullah was caught edging to slips, handing Jason Holder his third wicket. With his departure, Bangladesh had lost their last frontline batsmen. Kamrul Islam put up a bit of a fight before being castled by Shannon Gabriel, to hand him his fourth Test fifer.