Shaw, Samarth lead run riot as Windies endure chastening day

BECKENHAM, England (CMC) — Teenaged opener Prithvi Shaw missed out on a double hundred while Ravikumar Samarth struck a century of his own, as India “A” turned the tables on West Indies “A”, leaving the Caribbean side facing a tricky final day of the opening four-day “Test”.

Resuming Friday's penultimate day at Kent County Ground on 159 without loss in their second innings, India “A” batted audaciously to make a bold statement, piling up a massive 536 for four at the close.

The 18-year-old Shaw, 101 not out at the start, carried on to make a better than run-a-ball 188, while Samarth stroked an attractive 137.

Captain Karun Nair supported with 77 not out, while opener Mayank Agarwal added 12 to his overnight 56, before being dismissed.

The day in the field proved a chastening one for West Indies “A” and seamer Sherman Lewis was the only bowler to come away with any real success, taking two for 100.

