Brathwaite, Roach move into top 20 of Test rankings

Bangladesh need to win the second Test in Kingston to remain ahead of the Windies.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite and fast bowler Kemar Roach have made strides in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after helping the West Indies defeat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs in Antigua to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

Brathwaite’s courageous knock of 121 off 291 deliveries has seen him move up five places to reach joint-16th position while Roach has advanced four places to 20th position with a remarkable haul of five for eight, which played a big role in skittling Bangladesh out for 43 in the first innings, their lowest-ever Test total. During his spell, Roach became only the third player in the history of the game to claim five scalps in the space of 12 deliveries in Tests.

Captain Jason Holder (up two places to 52nd) and Kieran Powell (up five places to 61st) are the other Windies players to move up the rankings for batsmen. Holder has also gained two slots to reach a career-best 23rd place among bowlers and Miguel Cummins has gained 12 slots to finish the Test in 55th position. For Bangladesh, spinner Mehedi Hasan has gained one slot to reach 37th position among bowlers.

Eighth-ranked Bangladesh now need to win the second Test in Kingston to remain ahead of the Windies in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings. Starting the series on 75 points, three ahead of the opposition, Bangladesh will retain the gap with a drawn series but even a 1-0 series loss will see the Windies move ahead of the Asian side.

