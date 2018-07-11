Brooks' Century Leads Windies 'A' Recovery

A fighting century from West Indies 'A' captain Shamarh Brooks led a West Indies A fightback, but honours were left evenly shared at the end of the opening day of the second four-day "Test" against India yesterday.

Brooks led from the front, stroking an unbeaten 121 as the Windies closed on 301-9 after winning the toss and electing to bat at the Cooper Associates County Ground. His knock was one of the few bright sparks, as no other Windies batsman made 50, and only two made more than 20. Brooks was the mainstay of the innings, having batted for one minute shy of five hours and faced 224 balls. He has so far struck 15 boundaries.

Sharmarh Brooks scored an unbeaten century to lead a West Indies A fightback

With the Windies struggling on 222-8 and in serious danger of being bowled out, the skipper found an unlikely partner in Sherman Lewis.

The two added 70 valuable runs in a ninth-wicket partnership which helped to carry the Windies to relative safety and frustrated the Indian bowlers in the process.

By the time Lewis was dismissed for 18, caught behind off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj, the score had grown to a respectable 292.

Oshane Thomas (2) is the other unbeaten batsman. Earlier, the West Indies had wasted a decent start from John Campbell and Devon Thomas, who added 49 in an opening partnership.

read more at Jamaica Gleaner

