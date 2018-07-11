Raymon Reifer dismantled India A with a five-wicket haul to give Windies A the upper hand on the second day of the second unofficial Test in Taunton on Wednesday (July 11). Things started on a positive note for India A as Windies A were able to add just one run to their overnight score before folding for 302.

However, things went pear-shaped pretty quickly for India A as they were shot down for just 192 with Reifer and Oshane Thomas sharing eight wickets between them. India A lost wickets in clusters and failed to stitch a significant partnership. From 36 for no loss, they slipped to 48 for 3. A 66-run stand between Karun Nair and Ankit Bawne took the team past 100 before Reifer sent back Nair.

read more at cricbuzz