Sabina presents Windies with unique opportunity

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Windies will have an opportunity to move up the ICC Test Rankings when they take on Bangladesh in the final encounter of the two-match Test series at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The hosts will be brimming with confidence after their comprehensive showing in the first Test with both bat and ball. Still, it will be of utmost importance that they eliminate complacency and press home the advantage. Notwithstanding the result in Antigua, the visitors too will have taken heart from their performance with the ball on Day 2.

The Caribbean men’s hopes of sealing the series 2-0 have been dented as they will be without the services of Kemar Roach. The loss of Roach, who suffered a right hamstring injury during the first Test, disrupts the rhythm of the (bowling) opening partnership that has produced a combined 36 wickets this season for the West Indies. Additionally, losing a crucial member of their relentless threat to left-handers. Roach, who has been replaced in the squad by Alzarri Joseph is most likely to be replaced in the team by Keemo Paul and replaced at the top of the (bowling) innings by captain Jason Holder.

While, there is no overstating what a blow the loss of Roach is to this West Indian team, excuses will not be made in advance. Windies, who are attempting to grasp this immediate chance to rectify their missed opportunity against Sri Lanka, have led in two of their last three series and have failed to press home the advantage in either. Earning merely a draw in the second Test against Zimbabwe last year (after winning the first) and allowing Sri Lanka to draw level in their recent visit to the Caribbean. With the continuous hope of ‘turning the corner’, these situations must be leveraged in order to turn that proverbial corner. Therefore, this colossal opportunity presented to Holder and his team is one which must be taken.

