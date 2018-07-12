A resolute Kraigg Brathwaite and a free-scoring Shimron Hetmyer helped windies turn the tide and eventually bag the opening day honours in the second Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica. Batting cautiously in the first couple of sessions on a surface that aided plenty of turn, the Windies switched gears with Hetmyer leading the charge from the front as the hosts added 131 runs off just 27 overs to finish the day at 295/4.

Hetmyer's intentions were evident right at the start as he punished a shorter delivery and a fuller one off Taijul to start proceedings after the Tea break. Even though Mehidy Hasan continued to pose questions having already picked up a couple of wickets in the first session, the runs were flowing from the other end with Hetmyer picking regular boundaries. Brathwaite eventually got to his second century of the series off 259 balls having showed tremendous resilience throughout the day. With the tide turning completely, Bangladesh took the new ball immediately in search of a breakthrough but once again brought on the spinner much earlier like they did in the first session.

read more at cricbuzz