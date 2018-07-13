Holder takes five as hapless Bangladesh crumble again

Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 in reply to West Indies' 354, producing yet another inept batting display. Jason Holder led the home side's bowling attack with superb spells on either side of the tea interval. He removed three of Bangladesh's four most experienced batsmen - Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim - before completing his third five-wicket haul with the wickets of Mehidy Hasan and Abu Jayed.

West Indies opted against enforcing the follow-on, but lost Kraigg Brathwaite, whose series ended with a low score when he was bowled by Shakib in the day's last over. It was a minor slip-up in an otherwise superb day for West Indies, which they ended on 19 for 1.

Till the tea interval, the two teams had taken one session each. Bangladesh had taken six West Indies wickets for just 59 runs in the first session, as the home side were bowled out for 354. But Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel brought them back in control with two wickets each in the middle session, before a Keemo Paul beauty gave the fast bowler his first Test wicket. Tamim Iqbal, who had survived two reviews, a dropped catch by Devon Smith at slip and several close shaves, finally fell for 47 in the final session. Paul beat his outside edge with an angled delivery that many experienced fast bowlers find hard to create.

