Holder's six-for seals 2-0 sweep

The first Test lasted seven sessions. This one lasted nine. Bangladesh finally managed to cross the 150-run mark this series but their abysmal record of failing to bat at least 50 overs in an innings on this trip remained intact. That's how miserable their batters were as Windies clinched the series 2-0 following the 166-run victory. Skipper Jason Holder stole the show with six wickets in the second innings to add to the five wickets he fetched in the first.

Despite putting up a fight with the ball this morning to give themselves a chance to square the series, Bangladesh were let down by their batsmen who failed to apply yet again. Windies managed only 129 in the second innings with Shakib Al Hasan bagging a six-fer but then three of his batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by Tea with 283 runs still needed. Things turned worse when Mahmudullah failed to fight it out in the middle alongside his skipper as he chipped one tamely to short midwicket.

Bangladesh relied heavily on the dynamic duo of Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim to put up some resistance and they didn't disappoint. Shakib continued to play shots whenever possible and Mushfiqur too joined in by punishing the short and loose deliveries. Mushfiqur kept going even when Shakib became subdued and was scoring at a strike rate of almost 100 at one point.

