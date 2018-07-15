Holder achieves career-high rankings

Jason Holder of the West Indies has achieved a career-high position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after inspiring his side to an impressive victory in the Jamaica Test which concluded on Saturday.

Holder’s figures of five for 44 and six for 59 in his side’s 166-run victory over Bangladesh moved him up nine places to 13th in the latest bowling rankings, which were released on Sunday morning.

Holder is his side’s second-highest-ranked bowler behind Shannon Gabriel, who is now in 11th position.

Holder’s efforts in Jamaica have earned him 98 points, which means he is now 11 points behind 12th- ranked England fast bowler Stuart Broad and 26 points behind Gabriel.

In the Test batting ranking, Kraigg Brathwaite moved up 3 places to 13th.

In the leading all-rounders’ list Holder moved into the top five in fifth position for the first time in his career.

The West Indies’ 2-0 series win have earned them five points, while Bangladesh have conceded eight points. This 13-point swing means the two sides have swapped places in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings.

The West Indies have moved to eighth position, while Bangladesh have slipped to ninth with 10 points now separating the two sides.

