Russell, Gayle, selected for Bangladesh ODI and T20 series

ANDRE Russell and Chris Gayle have been selected to bolster the Windies squad to face Bangladesh team in the first three One Day Internationals that are the start of the regional team’s build-up to the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The first match is scheduled for Guyana’s Providence Stadium on July 22.

“This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC,” said head coach Stuart Law, “opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad. Great to have Dre Russ back as well. His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad.”

Chairman of Selectors Courtney Browne echoed Law’s sentiments especially as it relates to giving players the opportunity to stake claim to be in the side when the two-time world championships begin their campaign for what has been an elusive title.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

16 comments