Windies A Collapse Leaves Surrey In Drivers Seat

A disappointing batting effort from West Indies A left them with an uphill task of saving their four-day match against County side Surrey.

Replying to the hosts' first innings of 366 all out, West Indies collapsed to 178 in reply, to concede a lead of 188 runs, on the second day of the encounter at the Oval.

Batting a second time, Surrey were 62 for one - a lead of 250 runs heading into today's penultimate day.

Left-hander Vishaul Singh top-scored with 47, Odean Smith got 30 while wicketkeeper Devon Thomas chipped in with 28, but the Caribbean side found life difficult against the South African pace duo of Morne Morkel and Mathew Pillans.

Morkel, 33, who recently retired from international cricket after playing 86 Tests, claimed three for 12 while Pillans ended with three for 29.

John Campbell fell for five with the score on 28, losing his off stump to a full length delivery from Morkel, and opening partner Chandrapaul Hemraj followed for 19 four balls later in the same over, caught at second slip by Scott Borthwick.

When Pillans removed Sunil Ambris for 12 to a catch by Mark Stoneman at square leg, Windies A were struggling on 53 for five.

read more at Jamaica Gleaner

