Trinbago Knight Riders back on top after Munro's 56-ball 90

Trinbago Knight Riders erased the bad memories of some early season woes at Queen's Park Oval as they stormed back to the top of the CPL table in an emphatic fashion with a 67-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors. The hosts staked a claim to be favourites for repeating as CPL champions behind another Colin Munro half-century, the fourth time he passed 50 in six career innings against Amazon Warriors.

Munching for runs

New Zealand's Munro is on the verge of obliterating the single-season scoring record for the CPL, ending Wednesday night just 23 away from surpassing the mark of 458 set last year by Chadwick Walton. Munro cracked his fifth fifty in eight innings in the season, this one the biggest of the lot as part of a 135-run second-wicket partnership with Denesh Ramdin.

After the early loss of Chris Lynn, Munro plundered 10 fours and four sixes in his knock. Imran Tahir has been Amazon Warriors' talisman with the ball, entering the night second on the CPL wickets table with 13 but was smoked into the third tier over long-on by Munro. It set the tone for a night in which the South African legspinner went wicketless for the first time this season.

read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments