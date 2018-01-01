Ramdin fifty, Fawad three-for secure Knight Riders' top-two finish

Denesh Ramdin's second half-century of the season was backed up by a tight bowling effort to guarantee Trinbago Knight Riders' top-two finish in CPL 2018, as the defending champions held on for a nine-run win over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval. Fawad Ahmed's three wickets catapulted him to the top of the tournament's wickets chart and increased the Knight Riders' lead at the top of the table to three points. The Tridents, meanwhile, suffered their seventh consecutive loss to finish with the CPL's wooden spoon for 2018.

Chart busting Munro

Colin Munro had a modest night overall, comfortable enough to let his partners do the work after the New Zealand international has done most of the heavy lifting for the Knight Riders through the season. Chris Lynn blasted 29 off 10 balls in their 35-run opening stand while Ramdin did the bulk of the scoring in a 75-run partnership that gave the Knight Riders a fantastic platform through the 11th over.

Munro's 28 off 29 balls served as his third-lowest score of the season, and he had a pair of lives in the fifth over as well, dropped on 1 and 2 off Mohammad Irfan by Shai Hope and Dominic Drakes respectively. But his good fortune meant he went on to break Chadwick Walton's single-season CPL scoring record of 458 runs set in 2017; Munro now has 464 runs on the season with a minimum of three more games to go, in what is shaping up to be a Player-of-the-Tournament campaign for the top-order batsman.

ESPNcrininfo has the report and Standings

0 comments