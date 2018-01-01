All-round Powell stars in record chase for Tallawahs

A spectacular all-round show in batting, bowling, catching and fielding from Rovman Powell helped Jamaica Tallawahs complete the highest successful T20 chase in Guyana as the visitors romped their way past Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Powell took three catches, including a stunning one-handed leaping effort on the boundary, to go with 2 for 21 with the ball and an unbeaten 55 off 34 balls in the record chase, putting the Tallawahs in second place on the CPL 2018 points table. Another loss by Amazon Warriors on Sunday night in their final regular season match against Trinbago Knight Riders would clinch a spot for the Tallawahs in the first qualification playoff against TKR, and force the Amazon Warriors to win two elimination playoff matches to reach the CPL final.

Green with Envy

Amazon Warriors went into the match with a new captain unveiled at the toss. Rayad Emrit, who had gone wicketless in four straight matches and six out of eight in the season, was dropped from the lineup with 24-year-old overseas Aussie Chris Green sent out for the toss. A batting order reshuffle was in the works as well for Guyana, in a bid to spark a better showing following a loss to Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday night.

