Guyana end TKR streak

GUYANA Amazon Warriors ended a six-match winning streak by the Trinbago Knight Riders last night to squeak into the top two as the preliminary round of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) ended at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Guyana, facing a TKR team resting a couple of their top bowlers such as pacer Ali Khan and off-spinner Sunil Narine, comfortably won by six wickets after restricting their rivals to a modest 154 for seven in their 20 overs.

The victory saw Guyana (12 points) leapfrog the Jamaica Tallawahs (12 points) into second spot with a better net run rate. TKR, on 14 points, had already sealed top spot in the group. The result sets up an intriguing qualifier tomorrow at the same venue between the same teams but with Guyana suddenly with bubbling with self-belief and boasting the backing of a cricket-crazed nation in their backyard.

The Knight Riders, with a full strength team, easily took down the Amazon Warriors, last Friday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, but they just needed to look around to realise they were far away from home. Away games had been no problem for Dwayne Bravo’s team the entire season except for last night. The defeat was their first loss away from home for the campaign and Guyana suddenly look extremely dangerous on home soil.

Shimron Hetmyer, the youngest player to score a CPL century earlier this season, blazed a half-century and the 21-year-old dynamite looks unstoppable once his fuse is lit. Hetmyer lashed a scintillating 59 with three boundaries and five maximums.

