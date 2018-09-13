Patriots seal semi-final spot in thriller

It was another night of extraordinary Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoff drama at Providence Stadium as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots sensationally grabbed a semi-final spot with a two-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs with just one ball remaining.



Remarkably, that was exactly the same outcome as Tuesday night when Guyana Amazon Warriors edged past Trinbago Knight Riders; but while that was a slow-burning, nerve-shredding, bowler-dominated thriller this was a record-breaking rollercoaster of a run-fest in which Glenn Phillips’ magnificent century for the Tallawahs would ultimately prove in vain.



Phillips’ 103 from 63 balls propelled the Tallawahs to a Hero CPL record score of 191/5 at Providence Stadium, a ground record that would stand for only two hours as Ben Cutting’s huge six over midwicket from the fifth ball of the final over saw the Patriots to an unlikely victory.



The Tallawahs appeared to have the game in the bag when Ish Sodhi removed both Rassie van der Dussen and Chris Gayle in the 10th over to leave the Patriots 62/3 with the required rate well beyond 12 an over.



But Anton Devcich and Fabian Allen had other ideas, smashing 51 from the next three overs to breathe new life into the run-chase. Allen smashed two sixes in his whirlwind 10-ball 23, and even after he became Sodhi’s third victim of the night the onslaught continued.

