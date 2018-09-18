Caribbean Carnival - run-rates soar, 200-plus scores proliferate

The sixth season of Caribbean Premier League concluded with Trinbago Knight Riders being crowned champions for a record third time, after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final by eight wickets. This was Amazon Warriors' fourth appearance in the final in six years, and they ended up being bridesmaid every single time.

A look into the key numbers from the tournament:

Run rates soar

Despite labelled as "the biggest party in sport", CPL has over the years established a reputation as being a tournament played on low, slow tracks of the Caribbean where spinners come into play often. The slower nature of tracks has impeded the innate stroke-making capabilities of home-grown players and the average rate hovered around 7.5 an over in most seasons. This year, flatter tracks were on offer, ensuring that high totals were posted.

